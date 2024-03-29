Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,863. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

