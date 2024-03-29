Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 5,702,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.