Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.08. 28,296,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,563,990. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

