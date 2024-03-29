Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 562 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,409,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

