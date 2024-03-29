Traynor Capital Management Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
