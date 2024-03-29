Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.65 and last traded at $114.27. 2,985,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 18,328,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.79.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

