Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 238 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after buying an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $71.74. 4,731,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

