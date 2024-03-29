Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,124. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.