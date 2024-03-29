Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

