Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,402. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

