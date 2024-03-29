SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

