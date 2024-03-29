Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after buying an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3,152.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,658,000 after buying an additional 2,642,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,405,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

