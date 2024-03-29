FTAI Aviation (FTAI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FTAI Aviation (NYSE: FTAI):

3/26/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2024 – FTAI Aviation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/15/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2024 – FTAI Aviation was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – FTAI Aviation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

2/23/2024 – FTAI Aviation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. 859,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,104. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 41,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

