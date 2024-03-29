Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $235.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,993. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

