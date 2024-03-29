Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $366.29 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.78.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

