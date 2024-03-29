Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NYF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,451. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.