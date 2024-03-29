1,430 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.30. 5,323,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

