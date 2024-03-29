WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.41

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 11364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $848.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

