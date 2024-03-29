Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $85.86. 2,564,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,773. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.