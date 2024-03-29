Inscription Capital LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. 925,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.