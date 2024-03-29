iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.71

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.71 and last traded at $121.65, with a volume of 365779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
