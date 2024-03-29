iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $121.71

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.71 and last traded at $121.65, with a volume of 365779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.