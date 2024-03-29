Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.73

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 260487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

