Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.50

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 374013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 284,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,299,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

