Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Declines By 92.9%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Price Performance

Atlas stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. Atlas has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Get Atlas alerts:

About Atlas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.