Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Declines By 92.9%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atlas Price Performance
Atlas stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. Atlas has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $24.67.
About Atlas
