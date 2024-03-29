Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Up 1.8%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.23. 14,348,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,769,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.