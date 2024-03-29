United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.9%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.05 and last traded at $148.63. 5,197,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,926,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

