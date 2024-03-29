Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 276,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 522,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.96%. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

