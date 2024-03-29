Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Down 3.5%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. 913,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,159,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $532.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 12,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

