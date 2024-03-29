VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.90

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 10992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.