VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.90

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.90 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 10992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1231 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 219,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 136,603 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 87,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

