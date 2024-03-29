iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.86

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $129.86 and last traded at $129.86, with a volume of 76787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
