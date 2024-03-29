Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.33

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 2944026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RITM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $50,728,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,301,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

