Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.99

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 626790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,264,000 after acquiring an additional 324,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

