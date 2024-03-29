World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.55

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 1123472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Insider Activity

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Further Reading

