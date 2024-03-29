LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.98

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $102.95, with a volume of 2238450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

