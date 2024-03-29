Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $167.27

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.27 and last traded at $167.21, with a volume of 316561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.