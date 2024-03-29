X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.79

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 178164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,493,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 486,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

