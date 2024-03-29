Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.87

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1246520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
