Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.66

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 770634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

