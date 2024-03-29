PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.06

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 102006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

