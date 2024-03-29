Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Drops By 58.3%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

