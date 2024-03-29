CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Up 50.9% in March

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CBL International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 6,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. CBL International has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Featured Stories

