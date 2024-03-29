Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 29th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aware by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aware in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Stock Up 3.9 %

Aware stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. 24,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

