ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

ATN International Price Performance

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. ATN International has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

