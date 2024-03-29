Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.96

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 249387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.