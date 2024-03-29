Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.96

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.96 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 249387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

