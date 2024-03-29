Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 391,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 91,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The firm has a market cap of C$53.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

