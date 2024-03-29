Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 168,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.29. 1,755,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.