iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.86

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 232161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
