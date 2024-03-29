iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.86

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 232161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after purchasing an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 635,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

