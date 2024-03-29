Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 197 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $400.45 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.