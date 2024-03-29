McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,272,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

