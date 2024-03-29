McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
