McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,386,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.